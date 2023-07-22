Border row: Assam, Meghalaya meet discusses three disputed sectors

Regional committees of Assam and Meghalaya met in Guwahati on Saturday to discuss three disputed sectors along the inter-state boundary, ministers of the two states heading the panels said.

They will meet at the same venue next month and undertake joint field visit to one of the areas of conflict, the ministers added.

“We discussed three disputed sectors today. We heard what the Meghalaya government had to say. Ministers, MLAs and top officials from both sides were present,” Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora said.

He said the officials, especially the district commissioners, have been asked to verify the ground reality and submit their updated reports at the next meeting, which has been fixed for August 25.