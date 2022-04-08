Bose brings new QuietComfort 45 headphones with nostalgic feel to India

"Our customers have told us for years that it's the balance of benefits that make a QuietComfort so different and indispensable. They've always been a great example of excelling where it matters most. And the QC45s are no different," said Mehul Trivedi, category director, Bose wearable audio.



The QuietComfort 45 also offers all-day comfort and stability, super-simple controls, better connectivity and an update to the iconic design.



"What started as a product for traveling became a product that makes every day better and easier for millions of people all over the world," said Trivedi.



The QuietComfort 45 headphones feature just two settings, both achieved using a new active noise cancellation system and new electronics package.



In 'Quite' Mode, microphones inside and outside the earcups combine with a proprietary digital chip to sense, measure, and respond to more unwanted sounds in mid-range frequencies.