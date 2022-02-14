Bouncers to protect KGMU medical students from ragging

KGMU and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) will hold induction ceremonies in which students will be administered Hippocratic oath, and aprons will be presented to them by heads of institutions on Monday.



Around 250 MBBS and 70 BDS students will join KGMU and 200 MBBS students will get into RMLIMS.



According to the spokesman, Dr Sudhir Singh, around 20 bouncers will escort new students from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention centre to their hostel to safeguard them from ragging. These bouncers will escort fresh students from classrooms to hostels also.