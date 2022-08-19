Boycott calls for Hindi films has become a joke, undermines audience's intelligence: Taapsee Pannu

Actor Taapsee Pannu said the recent trend on social media calling for boycott of Hindi films is nothing but a "joke", one that undermines the viewers.

Pannu, whose latest movie "Dobaaraa" with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap hit the theatres on Friday, said she has passed the stage of "being bothered" by social media trends.



"If something like this (boycott calls and trolling) happens on a daily basis, one ceases to be bothered anymore. It becomes useless. There is a dialogue to this effect in one of my films," Pannu said during a press conference here on Thursday.



"I cannot talk about others in the industry, but for me and Anurag, it has become a joke," she added.