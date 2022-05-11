BPSC exam paper leak case: Over 100 officials under SIT's radar

According to an official, BPSC had allowed examinations to be conducted in a Kunwar Singh College which was not affiliated with Veer Kunwar Singh University Arrah.



"Kunwar Singh College was earlier affiliated with Veer Kunwar Singh university Arrah. Then university's VC Sayyad Mumtazuddin had banned the college in 2017 after the complaint of misconduct in BA part 2 examinations was brought to this notice.



"Now, officials of BPSC will be answerable to conducting of examination in that college," an official of Veer Kunwar Singh university said.



The BPSC examination was scheduled to start at 12 noon on May 8 but the college officials did not distribute the question papers till 12.15 p.m. The agitated candidates then exposed the misconduct of college officials before the local media.