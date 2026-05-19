Economic storm on the way, get ready for shocks, Rahul Gandhi warns youth, farmers, small traders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 19 May, warned of an 'economic storm' headed towards the country, as he slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flying off to Norway right after his appeal to the people to refrain from going abroad.

He also said that inflation will continue to rise until the current government is changed.

Addressing a function after the inauguration of a wedding hall in Bachhravan in Raebareli, the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said, "A war broke out between Iran and the United States. During the conflict, Iran seized control of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic location through which a significant portion of the world's oil passes, and declared that it would not loosen its hold. The entire world is now beginning to face severe shortages of oil, fertilisers, and diesel."

Launching a broadside on Modi, he said the prime minister urges the citizens not to purchase gold, to switch to electric vehicles, and to refrain from travelling abroad, yet immediately after, he departs on a foreign tour.

"The sad thing is that a severe economic storm is coming, which no one can stop, which we have never experienced in our lives," he said, adding that the tycoons will be untouched.

"Who will get hurt, not Ambani or Adani. They will remain in their palaces, secured from all four sides. It is the farmers of India, labourers, youth, the small businessmen and small industries, who generate employment (who would get hurt)," he said.

"Petrol prices are set to rise, and inflation will skyrocket. Yet, they say Rahul Gandhi has no understanding. Even today, we continue to tell them: Take action. Protect the public, protect the farmers. But they have nothing to do. Sometimes they fly off to Norway, then to Japan, and then somewhere else. Why?" he asked.