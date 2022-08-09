Brain-dead Gurugram woman's organs save four lives

P.N. Gupta, Director and HoD in the Department of Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Paras Hospital, said: "She was admitted with intracranial hemorrhage and her general condition was critical. Despite the best efforts of the neurosurgical team, she was declared brain dead.



"Very few families realise the importance of organ donation. With her organs, four persons got new lease of life. Thousands of people die due to non-availability of organs, irrespective of age, gender, cast or religion. Anybody can be an organ donor."