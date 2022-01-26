Braving sub-zero mercury, Republic Day celebrated in Himachal

In snow-marooned Keylong, headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, and Rekong Peo in Kinnaur district, people took part in the flag-unfurling ceremonies and also witnessed the march past by the security personnel as well as cultural programmes staged by children.



In Keylong and Rekong Peo, Cabinet ministers Ram Lal Markanda and Rakesh Pathania, respectively, took the salute.