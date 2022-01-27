Breach of marriage promise is not cheating: Karnataka HC

"Criminal case could be filed when a marriage agreement is made with the intention of cheating. But, it has not been established in this case that the petitioner has broken the marriage promise for the purpose of cheating. The girl has not shown anything of that sort and it can't be a crime under IPC Section 420," the court further stated in its recent order.



A complaint was lodged against petitioner Venkatesh and his family members on May 5, 2020 by a woman, a resident of Rammurthynagar with the police. She claimed that petitioner Venkatesh and she were in love for eight years and he had promised to marry her. She sought action against the petitioner as he had married another woman.