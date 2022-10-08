Breathtaking show by IAF with Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team displaying diamond formation

A breathtaking aerial show by Indian Air Force (IAF) with Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team displaying diamond formation on the cloudy skies of Chandigarh amid the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a gathering of 30,000 proud to be an Indian.



The dazzling, grand fly-past with 80 military aircraft and helicopters showcasing the prowess at the famed man-made Sukhna Lake, located in the foothills of the Shivaliks, was held to mark the 90th anniversary celebrations of the IAF.



The newly inducted indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) named Prachand was also a part of the fly-past in a three aircraft formation.



The Indian Air Force aerobatic team Sarang (Peacock) displayed stunning formation at the show.

Lockheed Martin IL-76 aircraft, leading Big Boy formation along with two An-32 aircrafts, was led by Wg. Cdr. Jay Singh. Both the aircraft are based in Chandigarh.