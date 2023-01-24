Bridge collapse: Morbi municipality seeks documents seized by SIT to reply to Gujarat govt's show-cause notice

In the notice, the state Urban Development Department directed the civic body to submit a written clarification in the form of a general body resolution by January 25.



The bridge was maintained and operated by the Oreva Group as per an agreement signed with the Morbi municipality.



The 52-member Morbi municipality held a meeting on Monday and passed a resolution urging the government to return documents seized by the (government-appointed) SIT so it could respond to the government's show-cause notice, the civic body's vice president, Jayrajsinh Jadeja, told reporters after the meeting.