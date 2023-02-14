Bridge collapse tragedy: Gujarat govt seeks fresh reply from Morbi municipality to show-cause notice

The Gujarat government has asked the Morbi municipality to submit a fresh reply to a show-cause notice as to why it should not be dissolved for failing to discharge its duties before the collapse of a suspension bridge in the town that killed 135 persons last year.

The Urban Development Department said in a letter to the chief of the municipality that it should submit a written reply, duly approved by its general body, by February 16.

The show-cause notice had been issued on January 18.