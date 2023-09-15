BRS, BJP two sides of same coin; will fight their 'anti-people' stance in Telangana: Congress

Dubbing the BRS government in Telangana as the "most corrupt" in the country, the Congress on Friday alleged that party and the BJP are two sides of the same coin and vowed to fight what it alleged was their "anti-people" stance.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said his party will oppose anyone seen helping the BJP government at the Centre which it termed as "anti-democratic".

He also said the AIMIM is an ally of the BRS as it was seen supporting it and in turn the BJP.

Addressing a joint press conference here at the venue of the Congress public rally slated on September 17, to mark the Telangana day, Venugopal and general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Congress will hold a series of discussions during the meeting of the working committee as part of its preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in five states and also of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.