BRS demands disqualification of BJP MP from Parliament

Harish Rao said that Prashanth who was arrested for question paper leak in Warangal on Tuesday is a BJP worker and he had sent the paper to Bandi Sanjay while the examination was still on. "This was a conspiracy to defame the government but he has been caught red-handed," said the minister.



He pointed out that on Tuesday afternoon BJP leaders in Warangal staged a protest demanding arrests in the paper leak case but in the evening they demanded release of the accused in the case.



The minister said the accused called Bandi Sanjay several times on his mobile shared the leaked question paper widely on social media to defame the government.