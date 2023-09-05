BRS leader writes to 47 parties urging passage of women quota bill in Parliament session

BRS leader K Kavitha on Tuesday made an appeal to 47 political parties presidents, including the chiefs of BJP and Congress, J P Nadda and Mallikarjun Kharge respectively, urging them to unite and pass the long-awaited Women's Reservation Bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament.

The leaders include Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh (Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy), Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal), Bihar (Nitish Kumar), Tamil Nadu (M K Stalin), West Bengal ( Mamata Banerjee) and Odisha (Naveen Patnaik).

In a letter addressed to the leaders separately, she called upon them to set aside political differences and prioritise the passage of the Bill saying increased women's representation is not a matter of exclusivity but a means to build a more equitable and balanced political landscape.

"It is my sincere hope that all political parties will rise above partisan interests and unite in support of the Women’s Reservation Bill, which has languished in legislative limbo for far too long," she urged the leaders.