BRS MLC Kavitha to hold round table conference on women's quota bill in Delhi on Mar 15

BRS leader K Kavitha would hold a round table conference in New Delhi on Wednesday with political parties, civil society organisations and others over the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.



The round table conference would be held at a hotel in the national capital from 3 to 5 PM on March 15, Kavitha's office said here on Tuesday.



The event is being organised by Bharat Jagruthi, a cultural organisation headed by Kavitha.