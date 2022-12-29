Brutality in Tihar Jail: Hospitalised prisoner alleges sodomy, torture

Now the family members of the victim have lodged a complaint in this regard with DCP West and at Hari Nagar Police Station.



"My nephew, was remanded to judicial custody by Dwarka court on December 8. He was lodged at Jail no 7. He wanted to meet me but jail officials didn't let us meet. On December 27, I was told by jail administration that he was admitted in Lady Harding Hospital. He told me that he was brutally tortured and sodomised inside the jail after which his condition deteriorated," read the complaint lodged by the uncle of the victim.



IANS tried reaching Delhi police officials but they were not available for any official comment.