BSF fires at Pak drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

"During search in the area of village Ghaggar and Singhoke, two packets of yellow colour with suspected contraband have been recovered so far," the senior officer said.



It is suspected that the drone dropped the packets, he added.



A pistol was also seen wrapped in the packet, and the consignment was found in the field about 2.7 km from the fence, the officer said.



A search is on to find if the drone too was downed or if it escaped, he added.