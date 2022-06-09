BSF fires at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu

Alert BSF troops fired at the flying object which was at a height of about 300 metres, causing it to withdraw, he said.



The security forces have been alert to attempts being made by Pakistan and terror outfits across the border to smuggle weapons, ammunition and explosives through drones via the International Border in Jammu region to arm terrorists.



Forces have shot down several drones in the recent past in Jammu, Kathua and Samba sectors and seized their payloads including rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sticky bombs besides narcotics,