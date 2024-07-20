BSF officer, jawan die due to extreme heat exposure during Pak border patrol

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer and a jawan died during patrol due to "extreme" weather exposure at the 'Harami Nallah' creek area along the India-Pakistan international front in Gujarat, the force said on Saturday, 20 July.

The incident, in which assistant commandant Vishwa Deo and head constable Dayal Ram are stated to have suffered a heat stroke and dehydration, took place on Friday along the border, the sources said. The officer belonged to the 59th battalion of the BSF.

Officials said the two BSF men were rushed to a health facility in Bhuj by the evening but could not be saved.

A similar incident of extreme weather and heat stroke had claimed the life of a BSF jawan posted to guard the same front along Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) in May 2024.

A spokesperson for the BSF's Gandhinagar-based Gujarat frontier said the two men along with other members of the force were undertaking a "long-range border patrol in remote and inaccessible terrain along international borders to the north of Harami Nala, known for its treacherous terrain, when they were caught in extreme weather conditions and suffered medical exigencies."