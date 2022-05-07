BSF ramps up patrolling at borders in Jammu after detection of tunnel in Samba

The search operation was stopped due to bad light and when they started to investigate the spot on Thursday, the BSF personnel found 150-metre-long freshly dug tunnel originating from Pakistan in which the oxygen was supplied through the 265-foot-long pipes found in the tunnel.



This was the first such structure unearthed by the BSF beneath the International Border (IB) in the past 16 months, taking the overall number to 11 in the past decade. Last year the force had detected two tunnels in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.



The officials in the security grid said that patrolling has been intensified to prevent infiltration as there has been a possible "threat" on the Amarnath Yatra this year.



The annual Amarnath pilgrimage will be commencing from June 30 and the terror outfits like Hijbul Mujahidin, Al Badr and The Resistance Front (TRF) have planned to destabilise the pilgrimage.