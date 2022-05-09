BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab, 10 kg heroin seized

In a tweet, the BSF said, "BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak and brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be heroin (10.670 kg) in a bag were also recovered."



The troops sounded an alert.



Punjab shares a 553-km barbed-wire fenced international border with Pakistan which is under the vigil of nearly 135 BSF battalions. The drug network operates along the Afghanistan-Pakistan-India route.