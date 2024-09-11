BSF trooper injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops along Jammu border

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts in violation of a ceasefire agreement along the border on Wednesday, 11 September officials said.

The BSF troops also retaliated but the casualties on the Pakistani side were not known immediately, they said.

“At about 2.35 am, an incident of unprovoked firing in the Akhnoor area from across the border happened and which was befittingly responded by the BSF. One BSF personnel sustained injuries in Pakistani firing,” a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

He said the troops are on high alert and keeping a strict vigil all along the International Border and Line of Control.