BSF trying to scare voters in Bengal’s bordering areas: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BSF of scaring voters in the bordering areas of the state at the "behest of the saffron camp" and asked police to keep a close watch on their activities.

Addressing a panchayat election rally in the bordering district, Banerjee said, “Law and order is a state subject” and the Centre has no role in it.

“I have information that some BSF officials are visiting the border areas, threatening voters and asking them not to vote. I will ask people not to be scared and fearlessly participate in the elections,” she said.