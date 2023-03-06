BSP chief Mayawati's political heir Anand to get married later this month
The BSP will apparently use the family to re-establish a connection with the Bahujan Parivar
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national coordinator and Mayawati's nephew, Akash Anand is all set to tie the knot on March 26.
The bride-to-be is Pragya, daughter of BSP leader Ashok Siddhartha. She is a doctor by profession and has recently resigned from her government job.
The BSP will apparently use the family to re-establish a connection with the Bahujan Parivar.
According to sources, 25 senior and "dedicated" members of BSP from every district will be invited for the wedding, functions of which will take place in resorts in Noida or Gurugram.
Sources said that a reception could be held later in Lucknow and Delhi to which top leaders of other parties will be invited.
Most Popular