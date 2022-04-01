BSP leader's meat factory raided in UP

A meat factory owned by former minister and BSP leader, Haji Yakoob Qureshi, was raided by a joint team of the police, weights & measures department, pollution board and other departments.



"The raid was conducted after complaints that the factory's licence had expired, but processing/packaging of meat was still on. A big consignment of meat was stored in the factory and officials were assessing its weight and legal status," said SP (rural) Keshav Mishra.



The raid ended late on Thursday night. Sources said that a sample of suspected 'cow meat' found at the factory has been sent for test.