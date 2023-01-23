Budget 2023-24 must have provisions to tackle unemployment crisis

The best thing the Narendra Modi government’s last full budget before the next Lok Sabha election can do is to focus primarily on job creation and provide attractive incentives to large industrial investments to help push quality employment.

The government has failed to attract fresh investments in manufacturing to create lasting jobs. The manufacturing field needs a massive investment drive like of which the country has not witnessed since the 1960s and '70s. The measure will automatically create a large number of quality jobs. Large foreign investments in manufacturing provide the best option.

Interestingly, BJP’s election manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha (LS) polls did not specifically mention the party’s job generation target as it did before the 2014 LS election. Instead, the 2019 manifesto specified support to 22 ‘Champion Sectors’ as ‘drivers of the Indian economy’ providing opportunities for the youth.