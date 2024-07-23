Budget 2024: No special status but two expressways to Bihar, Rs 15,000 cr to AP

A day after the NDA government admitted in a written reply to Parliament that there is no plan to grant special status to Bihar, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced substantial fund allocations for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh — states whose ruling parties, Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party, are allies of the BJP at the Centre.

Presenting her seventh consecutive Union Budget, Sitharaman unveiled two major expressways for Bihar: the Patna-Purnea Expressway and the Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway.

Additionally, two land bridges over the Ganga will be constructed in Buxar district. These projects, totaling Rs 26,000 crore, are expected to significantly enhance Bihar’s road infrastructure and stimulate growth. "The request of the Bihar government for external assistance from multilateral banks will also be expedited," she stated.