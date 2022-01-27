Budget should focus on bridging widened inequality in economy, creating jobs: Subbarao

Asked if there is any scope for reduction in taxes in the upcoming Budget as that will provide some relief to the poor, Subbarao said as per media reports, this year's tax collections will be better than the budgeted target which, he said, will be largely offset by lower privatization proceeds and higher expenditure on food and fertilizer subsidies.



"So, the net positive impact on the fiscal deficit is likely to be marginal," he said.



Also, Subbarao noted that the tax buoyancy the country saw this year will dissipate next year as the informal sector revives.



"Besides, given the continuing need to raise spending on education, health and infrastructure, I don't believe there is much leeway for tax cuts," he argued.



Asked whether the government should continue with stimulus measures in order to stimulate growth, Subbarao said in the last Budget, the finance minister committed to a fiscal consolidation path of reducing the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025/26. "I believe it's important to operate within that space. Any deviation from the fiscal consolidation path will impair credibility, dent investor sentiment and hurt our growth prospects." he said. Asked how big a concern is inflation, Subbarao said inflation has remained in the upper reaches of the RBI's target band for much of the last two years.



Going forward, he said there will be pressure on inflation because of an unfavourable base effect, rising commodity prices and output price hikes by firms.



"Controlling inflation can go a long way to redress the distress of the poor," Subbarao observed.