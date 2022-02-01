Budget specifies customs duty change on several items

On the customs duties that have gone up, in the edible oils category, microbial fats and oils and their fractions have gone up from 30 per cent to 100 per cent, umbrellas has gone up from 10 per cent to 20 per cent, single or multiple loudspeakers has gone up from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, headphones and earphones, whether or not combined with a microphone, and sets consisting of a microphone and one or more loudspeaker has also gone up from 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

The tariff changes will come into effect from May 1, 2022, as per the Finance Bill 2022-23.



Cashew nuts will become cheaper as import duties have been cut from 30 per cent to 2.5 per cent. Duties on coral has been reduced from 30 per cent to free.



Bovine semen has been reduced from 30 per cent to 5 per cent, pistachios is down from 30 per cent to 10 per cent, and soft dates is reduced from 30 per cent to 20 per cent.