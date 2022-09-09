Building collapses in Delhi's Azad Market, two rescued, five injured
Five persons were trapped after a building collapsed in North Delhi's Azad Market area on Friday.
The official said that two labourers were rescued from the debris and were rushed to a nearby government hospital.
The official said that more people were trapped and the rescue operation was on.
According to the fire department, they got a call about the incident at around 8.30 a.m. Four fire tenders were rushed to the site.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading.
Meanwhile, local police also reached the spot to assist the fire officials in the rescue operation. The police also set a perimeter for the people to keep them away from the incident site.
The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
"Rescue operation is in progress. Around six to seven labourers were trapped of which five have been shifted to a hospital. A NDRF team also reached the spot. Live detectors are being used to trace the trapped. Due to narrow lanes, JCB machines were unable to reach the spot," fire official Ravinder Singh said.