Building collapses in north Delhi; 1 killed

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told IANS a call was received about the incident around 2.48 p.m. following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer north) Brijender Kumar Yadav said the collapsed building is the part of Rajiv Ratan Aawas Yojana in which there are about 300-400 flats.



"Immediately three JCBs, one Hydra and two ambulances were rushed to the spot and the rescue operation was started," Yadav told IANS.