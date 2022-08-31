Bulldozer razes shops outside Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow

"They were given time and an announcement was also made there earlier. On Wednesday, we razed the illegal structures with bulldozers," an official of the Lucknow civic body said.



On one side of the Vikramaditya Marg is the Samajwadi Party office and on the other side, there are bungalows of railway officers.



Officials said the shops on empty spaces in front of the bungalows affected the flow of traffic.