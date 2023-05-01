Bulldozers to roar again in UP - this time against encroachments

Bulldozers will roll and rumble once again in Uttar Pradesh but this time the "action" will be against encroachments on government lands, parks and ponds in areas under the jurisdiction of urban local bodies.



According to a state government spokesman, necessary instructions have been given to the authorities concerned to identify illegal constructions and encroachments.



Information regarding the encroachments must be updated on the 'Anti Land Mafia' (IGRS) web portal with the help of the revenue department, the instructions said.