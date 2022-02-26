Bullied over sexuality, Class 10 student ends life

The post-mortem was conducted at a nearby government hospital and the autopsy report is awaited.



Last year, two boys had commented on his sexuality. The boy then spoke to his mother who approached the principal. However, no action was taken.



Traumatised by the incident, the boy went in depression and was under medication. After the lockdown, the school reopened for the board exams.



The boy approached a teacher seeking clarification on a subject but was rebuffed. The student suffered from dyslexia and was unable to solve a few questions of science paper.