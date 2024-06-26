Burger King shooting: Delhi Police suspends two policemen for 'sharing' CCTV footage
Aman Joon, 26, was killed by gangsters on 18 June, with the leaked footage showing the attack
The Delhi Police has suspended a sub-inspector and a head constable in connection with the leak of the CCTV footage of the shooting of a man inside a food outlet last week, officials said on Wednesday, 26 June.
The two officers were posted at the Subhash Nagar Police Post under the jurisdiction of which the outlet is located, they said.
Aman Joon, 26, was shot dead by two gangsters while he was sitting with a woman inside a Burger King outlet in the west Delhi locality on 18 June. Police said Joon suffered 38 gunshot wounds.
A 14-second CCTV footage of the shooting surfaced on social media on 20 June, showing the men attacking Joon in a full public view.
In February, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora had issued an order to all the district and unit heads to not leak CCTV footage of any crime.
However, sources said the two officers had shared the footage with their counterparts in other units for further investigation.
A senior police officer said an inquiry has been ordered into the leak of the CCTV footage.
