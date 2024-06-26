Burger King shooting: Delhi Police suspends two policemen for 'sharing' CCTV footage

The Delhi Police has suspended a sub-inspector and a head constable in connection with the leak of the CCTV footage of the shooting of a man inside a food outlet last week, officials said on Wednesday, 26 June.

The two officers were posted at the Subhash Nagar Police Post under the jurisdiction of which the outlet is located, they said.

Aman Joon, 26, was shot dead by two gangsters while he was sitting with a woman inside a Burger King outlet in the west Delhi locality on 18 June. Police said Joon suffered 38 gunshot wounds.