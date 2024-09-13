Businessman made to apologise for questioning GST rates, taxes

Two short video clips from the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to Coimbatore have gone viral on social media. In the first clip a businessman from Coimbatore is heard airing his grievances about taxes in general and GST in particular. The finance minister joined the laughter that followed before stating that she had no answer to the question. In the second clip, shot inside a room, the same businessman is heard tendering an apology to the union minister in the presence of another lady.

The owner of Sree Annapoorna, a popular vegetarian restaurant chain in Coimbatore, had said among other things that while he as a businessman had invested the money, hired the staff and taken the risk of running a business, the Government of India was taking it all away in taxes. ‘Today the Government of India is earning more than the broker (businessman)…I am investing everything; I am taking a whole lot of risk and the Government is taking away my entire profit…you are my sleeping partner…I am the working partner…the

Government imposes GST, stamp duty, IGST, STT, long-term capital gains tax…,” he went on to say.

He also pointed out the different rates of GST causing confusion. “The problem is that GST is applied differently to each item. For example, there is no GST on bun but if you put cream in it, GST becomes 18 per cent; because of this, customers say that we should give them bun and cream separately. Increase GST uniformly for all. They have put (a lower) 5 per cent GST on sweets and 12 per cent GST on spicy (savouries) because they eat a lot of sweets in North India… charge uniform GST for these. The computer itself is getting stuck in GST."