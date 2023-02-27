Businessman who helped manage key Congress event is being targeted: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that after it failed to disrupt the Congress' plenary session in Raipur through Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, a businessman who helped manage the key party event is being targeted now.



The three-day plenary session of the Congress concluded in the Chhattisgarh capital on Sunday.



Baghel, a senior Congress leader, accused the BJP, which heads the government at the Centre, of crossing limits in "anger" and "political malice".





"BJP has been crossing limits in anger and political malice. ED's raids at the premises of my colleagues could not stop the plenary session, so on Saturday they reached the house of the businessman who was managing the event," he said in a tweet without revealing the identity of the businessman.