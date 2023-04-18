Boycott Bournvita: Social media influencer Revant sued by Cadbury

Revant Himantsingka, an Instagram influencer recently received a legal notice from Cadbury after he made a minute-long video criticizing the Cadbury's Bournvita for misrepresenting the nutritional value of its product on the packaging.

Soon, Himansingka who goes by the name 'Foodpharmer' on the social media platform put down the reel that had gone viral. Famous celebrities including Bollywood star Paresh Rawal and former cricketer and MP Kirti Azad shared Himantsingka's post.

In a statement, shared later by the influencer, he said that he created a video about Bournvita that accidentally went viral, receiving nearly 12 million views.