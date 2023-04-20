'By decriminalising homosexuality, one can contemplate same-sex people would be in stable marriage', SC

The Chief Justice added that from the perspective of institutional capacity, "we have to ask ourselves whether we would be doing something which is fundamentally contrary to the scheme of the statute... or re-writing the entirety of the statute... the court will be making the policy choices, which is for the legislature to make."



Justice Chandrachud said, "So long as we do not straddle that line which divides policy from the judicial process, you're still within the fold of..."



The Chief Justice further added that looking at India, constitutionally and socially as well, "we've already reached the intermediate stage. The intermediate stage postulates that by decriminalising homosexuality...very act of decriminalising homosexuality does contemplate that therefore, people who belong to the same sex would be in stable marriage like relationships...the moment we said it is no longer an offence under Section 377, therefore, we necessarily contemplate that you could have a stable marriage-like relationship between two persons."