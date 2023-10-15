By fulfilling 34 of its 36 poll promises, Congress hopes to cruise to victory

With the Assembly elections just a few weeks away, the Congress hopes to return to power in Chhattisgarh with brute majority riding high on the work done by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

To its credit, the Bhupesh Baghel Government in Chhattisgarh has fulfilled 34 out of the 36 poll promises it made to the people in 2018 and also ensured the safety of women and girls in the state.

The Congress is yet to finalise its candidates for the two-phase election that is scheduled to be held on November 7 and November 17, even as the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and many senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi, held deliberations for the same.

According to party leaders, the list will be out soon, keeping the election dates in mind. A party leader, who did not wish to be named, highlighted the works of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh. He told IANS, "The Baghel-led government in the state has worked tirelessly to undo the damage done by the BJP government under Raman Singh in the last 15 years."