By transgressing powers, BJP-appointed governors 'trampling upon democracy': Chidambaram

Reacting to the remarks, Chidambaram said the Tamil Nadu governor has given a "strange and peculiar" definition to the withholding of assent to bills passed by the legislature and has said it means the "bill is dead".



"Actually, when a governor withholds assent for no valid reason, it means 'parliamentary democracy is dead'. Governor is bound to grant assent or withhold assent or return the bill. If the bill is passed again, governor is obliged to grant assent," the former Union minister said in a series of tweets.



The governor is a mere constitutional functionary and is the symbolic head, he said, adding that the governor's powers are severely restricted and has no powers in most matters.