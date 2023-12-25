Byculla women's prison in Mumbai starts FM radio centre for inmates

A radio interview of Maharashtra’s prison department chief Amitabh Gupta this week marked a new beginning at the Byculla women’s jail here.

Gupta was interviewed by inmate Shraddha Chougule on Friday after the inauguration of an “FM radio centre” set up on the prison premises, said a police official on Sunday.

The initiative not only aims to provide entertainment to the inmates but also help them reform through devotional and spiritual programmes apart from upskilling some of them with the knowledge of radio broadcast, he said.

The concept of an FM radio centre inside a prison is not new in the state. Such facilities already exist in places like Pune’s Yerawada Central Jail, Nagpur Central Jail, Amravati Central Jail and Kolhapur Central Jail, the official said. But it's a first for women inmates.

There is always a sense of uneasiness in the mind of every person who enters a prison, the official said. Additionally, thoughts about one’s family, future and case create a negative feeling in the minds of the inmates, he said.