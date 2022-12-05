Byelections in Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party questions role of EC, Police and the administration

Alleging that polling agents of the party were removed by force at several booths by BJP workers, electors were being prevented from voting to decrease the polling percentage and EVMs were malfunctioning in several areas, SP leaders accused the Election Commission of ignoring complaints and being indifferent to the violations. The party had earlier alleged that names of voters were being deleted from electoral rolls even before the polling, prompting the Election Commission to serve notice seeking details. While the party claims to have replied to the notice, it has not yet revealed the explanation it offered the EC.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the police as well as the administration were preventing people from casting votes in Mainpuri parliamentary and Rampur Assembly constituency in the by-polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The party alleged that in a polling booth in the Balpura village in Karhal, the BJP agents were preventing the Muslim voters from exercising their rights. As the voting continued, the Samajwadi Party in a tweet alleged mismanagement and partiality by the police deployed on poll duty for the Khatauli bypoll and also sought suspension of officer Rakesh Kumar Singh for working as a 'BJP agent' and 'stopping the Muslim voters from casting their vote'. In Bhogaon, which is under the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency, the party alleged that police were attempting to arrest booth agents in several booths at the behest of the BJP. In a voting booth in Karhal the central security forces were harassing the public in the name of ID checks to reduce the polling percentage, the SP alleged.

The series of allegations comes after RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya in Khatauli also accused the state administration of being partial towards the BJP. Besides, the Samajwadi Party workers have also alleged that the BJP workers broke their election counter near a polling station in Rampur.



Meanwhile, a five-member delegation of the BJP reached the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission office accusing the SP of influencing the elections.



Further, the SP alleged that in Jaswantnagar in Etawah district, polling was delayed in a booth because of faulty EVMs.



Voting began on Monday for the Rampur and Khatauli Assembly constituencies and the Mainpuri parliamentary seat in UP.

Akhilesh also accused the Election Commission of turning a blind eye to complaints. "They are doing whatever directives they get from the government," Yadav alleged.



"BJP has been given full freedom. They are distributing liquor and adopting other tactics against the SP," he added. He also added that District Magistrate Mainpuri is not responding to the calls.