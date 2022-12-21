BYJU'S denies buying student databases after NCPCR allegation

"We emphasise that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation. We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise," the company noted.



The NCPCR had summoned BYJU's CEO Byju Raveendran to appear in person on December 23 in this regard.



"As the Commission has come across a news article wherein it has been pointed out that the sales team of BYJU'S is indulging in malpractices to lure parents to buy their courses for their children. It has also been mentioned in the news report that some customers have also claimed that they were exploited and deceived, and had put their savings and futures in jeopardy," the NCPCR had said in a statement.