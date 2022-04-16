Byju's-owned WhiteHat Jr logs huge Rs 1,690 cr loss in FY21

However, the platform's losses skyrocketed in FY21 and its expenses reached Rs 2,175 crore -- compared to Rs 69.7 crore in FY20.



The coding platform registered Rs 226 crore revenue from the India market -- 46.7 per cent of its total sales globally -- while the US market contributed 40.8 per cent of its revenues at Rs 197.2 crore.



The platform made Rs 3.36 crore from the sale of course materials and Rs 2.27 crore as other operating revenues during the period.



Byju's in August 2020 acquired Mumbai-based live online coding provider WhiteHat Jr in an all-cash deal worth $300 million (roughly Rs 2,246 crore).



Karan Bajaj founded WhiteHat Jr in 2018 with a vision of making children creators of technology rather than being passive consumers of it.