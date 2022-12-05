Bypolls: Voting underway in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and 6 assembly constituencies in 5 states

Eight other candidates are in the fray.



"The polling has begun amid tight security arrangements," a poll official said.



The by-election to the Padampur seat in Odisha was necessitated by the death of BJD legislator Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha.



Officials said elaborate security arrangements have been made for a free and fair voting. As many as 10 candidates are in the fray for the by-election.



The bypoll assumes significance in the wake of the BJD's loss in Dhamnagar, its first such defeat since 2009, with many in political circles claiming that the result would also indicate if electoral scales were tilting against the Naveen Patnaik-led party ahead of 2024 state elections.



The BJD has nominated from the seat the deceased MLA's daughter, Barsha, who is set to take on BJP's Pradip Purohit, a former MLA, and Congress candidate and three-time legislator Satya Bhusan Sahu, among others.



The bypoll to Bhanupratappur seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, in the Maoist-hit Kanker was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA and deputy speaker of the Assembly Manoj Singh Mandavi last month.



As many as seven candidates are in the fray, though it is largely a direct contest between the ruling Congress and the BJP.



The Congress has fielded Savitri Mandavi, the wife of the deceased MLA, while the BJP nominee is former MLA Brahmanand Netam.