Bystander effect: Why people watch murder and public humiliation without helping, and film them too

A young man is killed on a busy weekend evening in a Delhi colony, scores of people watching passively or walking on as he is knifed by three men.



Far away from the bustling urban locality of Sunder Nagri, a young woman from a village in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, is allegedly gangraped, stripped and walks for two kilometres naked, battered, bruised and bleeding, her trauma captured in a grainy video that goes viral.



Both incidents happened exactly a month apart. While 21-year-old Manish was stabbed to death following old rivalry on the evening of October 1, the young woman was sexually assaulted on September 1 though the video emerged later. The disparate stories from two distinct societal worlds are strung together by a common, disturbing thread -- why did no one come forward to save Manish, or stop to shield the woman, cover her and help her get home?



It's called bystander effect, said Manoj Kumar Sharma, clinical psychologist at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS). It renders onlookers unable to assess the incident and act appropriately.



Bystander effect or bystander apathy states that individuals are less likely to offer help to a victim when there are other people present. Because there are other observers, individuals do not feel as much pressure to take action. The responsibility to act is thought to be shared among all of those present, Sharma told PTI.



When other observers fail to react, individuals often take this as a signal that a response is not needed or not appropriate.



During such moments, he added, people often look to others in the group to determine what is appropriate. When they see that no one else is reacting, it sends a signal that perhaps no action is needed.



Those who clicked videos of the young woman in Moradabad or witnessed Manish being killed are a cruel rewind to the numerous times people watched the humiliation of others a woman being paraded by her assaulters in Delhi earlier this year, the many women branded witches, stripped and made to walk through villages and the fairly commonplace sight of passers-by looking on as attackers garland their victims with shoes and show them off.



The passive watcher' gaze is about inaction, the audacity of filming a violent crime and sheer lack of empathy, say experts. All of this has been exacerbated by access to technology and social media. The hunger for social media recognition and a sense of novelty of witnessing a horrendous act first hand drives a crowd to film the victim.