Bystanders again make videos as man bleeds to death

The police arrived later and took Verma to a local hospital where he succumbed to the injury.



Doctors said that the man's life could have been saved had he been brought to the hospital in time.



Station House Officer (SHO) at Fardhan police station, Anil Saini, said, "The man was supposed to meet his friend when he was attacked by unidentified miscreants. We are finding out if there are any witnesses to the crime. The victim died before his statement could be recorded. We are questioning a few suspects."



The victim was the only son of his parents and was looking after the family business after the death of his father. He got married two years ago and his wife is four months pregnant.