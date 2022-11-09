CAA attempt to mislead Matuas who are already Indian citizens: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, flayed the Centre and BJP on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) issue, and termed it a "ploy" to mislead the Matua community in West Bengal who are already Indian citizens.



Matuas are a Scheduled Caste designated refugee community from Bangladesh currently concentrated mainly in Bangaon sub-division of North 24 Parganas district and partially in certain pockets of Nadia district.



"Before the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP has started the drama of granting citizenship to refugees of certain communities in two districts there. Here in West Bengal, their leaders are trying to exploit the sentiments of the Matuas, who are already Indian citizens. So is it a ploy to first take away their citizenship only to grant them again. Under no circumstance will I allow them to take away the citizenship of the Matuas," the chief minister said while addressing a public rally at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.